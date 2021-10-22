Nebraska Enterprise Fund offers assistance to North Omaha businesses

Their 7th annual From Startup to Success event gave advice and access to resources for 70 plus businesses.

The Nebraska Enterprise Fund's goal is to connect businesses to resources.

What is the value of my clalways know that it's theup to success, helping smasucceed.

And yes, it's, itbe here in the north of myis the area that is mostlylearn best from businessesable to talk to.

Another tchance for businesses to nare learning, oh you're dothat.

Maybe we can do a paMaybe we can collaborate tEnterprise Fund helps busiof employees Now, a lot ofwow, I didn't think aboutthat spot right now, wow,I can do that.

And so it'sinformation because successitting in our business alinvest in ourselves gettinwe need to be successful iso that's our whole goal.but look to the future.

Yopeople that they can highechanges the legacy of thosright?

Because they have imaking good decisions, watbusinesses a chance to proto prosper make a better llegacy to family and improbe it.

We're in North Omahface it, every single busihelps our state makes ourto live.

So they provide bwell as banking assistanceand ways to expand and groAnd you see that it changeThey become more confidentsomeone is backing down Riof times they don't thinkhelp.

But the resources ar