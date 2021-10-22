Local health officials are asking people to get their flu shot by the end of this month and on Thursday, members of the Douglas County Health Department got theirs.

Local health officials get flu shots, urge people to get theirs to keep hospital capacity available

U-S ARE DOWN SLIGHTLY THIS WK.EELOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS AREASKING PEOPLE TO GET THEIR FLUSHOT BY THE END OF THIS MONTH.TODAY- MEMBERS OF THEDOUGLAS COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENTGOT THE SHOT TODAY.THIS INCLUDES HEALTHDIRECTOR DR. LINDSAY HUSE.HEALTH OFFICIALS DON’TREALLY KNOW WHAT TO EXPECT FORTHIS FLU SEASON.BUT, AS INFLUENZA IS ALSAOSERIOUS ILLNESS LIKE COVID,THEY’RE REMINDING PEOPLE TO GETVACCINATED.:32 "ADDING COVID ON TOP OFTHIS, I THINK IT’S A LITTLEIT BMORE IMPORTANT THIS YEAR BECAUSEIT COMPLICATES THINGS.

THERE ARETWO DIFFERENVIT RUSES THAT CANBE VERY SEVERE AND WE HAVE TOREMEMBER THAT THE FLU IS STILLAROUND AND IT COMES BACK EVERYYEAR.

I KNOW LAST YEAR WEDIDN’T HAVE VERY MUCHBUT IT,WILL BE BACK." :52THEY SAY IT IS SAFE TOET GBOTH THE COVID 19 VACCINE ANDTHE FLU SHOT AT THE SAME TE.IM**IF WE GET A BAD FLUSEASON THIS YEAR, ON TOP OFHOSPITAL CAPACITY FILLING UPUE DTO COVID, OFFICIALS HAVE SAIDTHE HEALTH SYSTEM COUL