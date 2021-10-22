Biden opens up on taking care of his father

During a CNN town hall, President Joe Biden makes the case for expanding Medicaid in order to support the elderly, especially in the middle class.
During a CNN town hall, President Joe Biden makes the case for expanding Medicaid in order to support the elderly, especially in the middle class.
U.S. President Joe Biden touted his proposal for more government investment in child care during a visit to Connecticut on Friday,..
It’s a challenge the president said he, too, was familiar with during his early years as a young senator and single father when..