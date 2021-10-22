LATER DAYS Movie

LATER DAYS Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Real-life married couple David Walton (About a Boy, New Girl) and Majandra Delfino (Roswell, Friends with Better Lives) star in this coming-of-middle-age comedy in the vein of Office Christmas Party and Game Night, about the reckoning between who we are now, who we once were, and who we still aspire to be.

LATER DAYS is a nostalgic love letter to 80s movies, and to the soundtrack of Generation X.

Starring David Walton, Majandra Delfino, David Pasquesi, Lisa Zane, Tim Kazurinsky, Jason Boggs, Audrey Francis, Geno Walker.

Directed by Brad Riddell, Sandy Sternshein.

Later Days will be released on Digital on October 29, 2021.