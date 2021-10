Officials discuss the Brundage Lane Navigation Center expansion

Homelessness is a top concern in Kern County and as the temperature continues to drop many shelters have started to fill up and are forced to turn people away.

TEMPERATURES CONTINUE TODROP...MANY SHELTERS AREFILLING UP AND ARE FORCED TOTURN PEOPLE AWAY.SOME AREEELI FNG A SPARK OF HOPEAS THE CITY COUNCIL S HAVOTED TO APPROVE AN AGREEMENTWITH A LOCALCONTRACTOR TO DESIGN A 150-BEDEXPANSION OJPRECT AT THEBRUNDAGE LANE NAVIGATION CENTER.23ABC'S ROSAURA SIMONE HAS MOREON HOW THIS WILL HELP GET PEOPLEOFF THE STREETS IN KERN."I AM SO GRATEFUL TO THE ELECTEDOFFICIALS OF BAKERSFIELDWHO ARE COMMITTED TO NOT JUSTHIDING THE PROBLEMF OMELEHOSSNESS, BUT ACTUALLYHEALING THE PROBLEM OFHOMELESSNE."SSDIRECTOR OF BRUNDAGE LANENAVIGATION CENTER ,THEODUES, SAYS TT IN ORDER TO STOPTHE PROBLEM OF HOMELESSNESS INOUR COMMUNITY WE HAVE TOE BDEDICATED TO SOLVING IT NOTJUST MANAGING IT WHICH IS WHYTHE BRUNDAGE LANE NAVIGATIONCENTER IS SO IMPORTANT"THERE ARE A WHOLE MENU OFSERVICES THAT ARE ACCESSIBLETO YOU RIGHT HERE INUR OFACILI" TYTHOSE SERVICE INCLUDE: MEDICALCARE,MENTAL HEALTHE, CCHEMICAL ADDICTIONAR CE ANDON-SITE JOB TRNIAINGIF THE EXPANSION PLAN ISAPPROVED THE NEW SERVICESWILL INCLUDECRINEASING BED COUNT FROM 150-300EXPANSION OF THE 7900 SQUAREFOOT SERVICE PROVIDER WINGA RECUPERATIVE CARE DORM INHOSPITALSINCREASING PET CAPACITY FROM 15TO 50DUES SAYS IT IS IMPORTANT TOELIMINATE AS MANY BARRIERSAS POSSIBLE FOR THOSEEXPERIENCING HOMELESNESS"WE ARE A LOW BARRIER SHELTER,MEANING THE TRADITIONALBARRIERS THAT WOULD PREVENTPEOPLE FROM COMING IN TOSHELTER.

WE'VE REMOVED ALL THOSEBARRIERS.

WE'RE T PEFRIENDLY SHELTER WE HOUSECOUPS." LETHIS $58,274XP EANSION DESIGNPROJECT IS POSSIBLETHANKS TO FUNDING THROUGH THEPUBLIC SAFETY &VITAL SERVICES MEASURE, ALSOKNOWN AS MEASURE NFOR PRESIDENCEO T/OF THE GREATERBAKERSFIELDCHAMBER OF COMMERCE NICK ORTIZHE SAYS THATOW LBARRIER SHELTERS ARE KEY TOENDING HOMELESSNESS"THE CHAMBER WAS ONE OTHE FSTRONGEST SUPPORTERSF OACTUALLY BUILDING AND SITING THEBLNC.

"ALTHOUGH ORTIZ IS HAPPY STRIDESARE BEING MADE, HE SAYS THECHAMBER IS NOT FINISHED"THE PANDEMIC HAS SHOWN THAT OURSAFETY NET HAS HOLES IN IT.AND EVEN WITH THE LEVEL OFINVESTMENT THAT WE'VE BEENMAKING THESE LAST FEW YEARS,THERE'S STILL MORE TO DO"ROSAURA SIMONE 23ABC CONNECTINGYOU.OFFICIS ALSAYS IT WILL BE A FEWEKWES BEFORE THE EXPANSION