PM Modi to address the nation after India reaches 1 billion Covid-19 vaccination mark| Oneindia News

PM Modi is going to address the nation today at 10 am, a day after India reached the 1 billion mark of Covid-19 vaccination.
#PMModi #PMModispeech #Moditoaddressnation
PM Modi is going to address the nation today at 10 am, a day after India reached the 1 billion mark of Covid-19 vaccination.
#PMModi #PMModispeech #Moditoaddressnation
PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate India on completing a billion vaccinations, tweeting with #VaccineCentury to hail the..
On a day that India registered a record number of vaccinations, PM Modi congratulated all frontline workers for their concentrated..