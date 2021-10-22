The new Volvo C40 Driving Video

The Volvo C40 Recharge is the first Volvo model in the company’s history to be designed as pure electric only.

The C40 Recharge is based on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), an advanced vehicle platform co-developed within the Geely Group which provides Volvo with the necessary economies of scale for this segment.

The C40 Recharge has all the benefits of an SUV but with a lower and sleeker design featuring improved aerodynamics.

It features a striking rear-end design to go with this lower roofline, while the new front design introduces a new face for electric Volvos and includes headlights with state-of-the-art pixel technology.

Inside, the C40 Recharge offers the high seating position that most Volvo drivers prefer, and is available in colour and decor options unique to the model.

It is also the first Volvo model with a completely leather-free interior.