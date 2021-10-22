Big News ! Ananya Panday Summoned By NCB, Suhana Khan Too Involved In Aryan's Drug Case ?
Big News ! Ananya Panday Summoned By NCB, Suhana Khan Too Involved In Aryan's Drug Case ?

Shocking Details | Bollywood Actress Ananya Panday has now been summoned by NCB, sources say that there are chances Suhana Khan too is involved in this Aryan Khan's Drug Case.

Have a look at the video to know more in details.