C.A.M Movie

C.A.M Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The films footage was found in 2013 and documents the start of a deadly new virus.

When “Disease Control” are alerted that food at a local meat processing plant has been contaminated by a rare virus, trainee tactical police are sent in by the Cyber-tri-Tech Bio Company to evacuate the workers with a civilian camera crew to document the operation.

They find the virus has infected the workers that are displaying extreme violent behaviour.

When all is not what it appears and the infected start to murder each other, they realise that it could have disastrous and deadly repercussions on a world wide scale.