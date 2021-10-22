Anatomy of a Murder Movie (1959)

Anatomy of a Murder Movie (1959) Trailer Starring: Kathryn Grant, James Stewart, Lee Remick Directed By: Otto Preminger Synopsis: Semi-retired Michigan lawyer Paul Biegler (James Stewart) takes the case of Army Lt.

Manion (Ben Gazzara), who murdered a local innkeeper after his wife (Lee Remick) claimed that he raped her.

Over the course of an extensive trial, Biegler parries with District Attorney Lodwick (Brooks West) and out-of-town prosecutor Claude Dancer (George C.

Scott) to set his client free, but his case rests on the victim's mysterious business partner (Kathryn Grant), who's hiding a dark secret.