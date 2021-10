Man riding dirt bike killed in crash with a Baltimore Fire truck Man riding dirt bike killed in crash with a Baltimore Fire truck

WMAR-2 NEWS ERINMACPHERSON JOINS US LIVE THISMORNING WITH THE DETAILSN OTHAT CRASH ERIN?WE FOUND OUT THE FIRE TRUCKWAS IN ROUTE TO ANOTHER ACALL, A FIRE -- WITH LIGHTSAND SIRENS WHEN THIS CRASHHAPPENED.

FIRE OFFICIALS TELLUS EVERYONE ON THAT TRUCK WASVISIBLY UPSET AND SHAKEN BYTHE INCIDENT.

IT HAPPENED JUSTBEFORE EIGHT OCLOCK LAST NIGHTAT WEST PRATT AND SOUTH PAONYSSTREET.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THETRUCK WAS TRAVELING SOUTHBOUNDON PAYSON STREET WHILE THEDIRT BIKE RIDER WAS TRAVELINGEAST BOUND ON PRATT STREET.POLICE SAY THE DIRT BIKE RIDERREALIZED HE WAS GOING TO RUNINTO THE TRUCK AND TRIED TOSTOP BUT THE TWO COLLIDED --KILLING THE YOUNG MAN.

NONEF OTHE FIREFIGHTERS WERE HURT.

WETALKED WITH A WOMAN WHO SAW ITHAPPEN BUT DIDN'T WANT TO BEIDENTIFIED.

SHE SAID THE BIKERIDER WAS WITH ANOTHER RIDERRUNNING A RED LIGHT.

SHESTRESSED DIRT BIKES HAVE BEENA CONTINUOUS ISSUE INHE TCITY.

NOW SHE HOPES THAT CITYLEADERS WILL DO SOMETHINGABOUT IT TO PREVENT SOMEONEELSE FROM GETTING HURT ORDYING.“You obviously see theyare going to do it.

Give theman outlet, and stop havingthem ride the bikes in themiddle of the street.

Nowthatsomebodypossibly got kids of his own.His family ainhim no more and all becaeusheretride these bikes.

BaltimoreCity Officials whether itBrandon Scott or even thepolice department, they dondo nothing” NOW CRASHINVESTIGATORS ARE LOOKING INTOEXACTLY WHAT HAPPENED LANIGHT.

LIVE POLIEC SAY THEREARE SEVAL CERAMERAS IN THEAREA AND THE FIRE TRUCK HAS ACAMERA - THEY'LL BE REVIEWINGALL OF THAT FOOTAGE.

