Personal Effects Movie

Walter is a young wrestler trying to deal with the brutal death of his sister.

He returns home to help his mother Gloria and niece.

After getting a dead-end job at Mega Burger, he meets Linda, a beautiful older woman who is a widow and works as a wedding planner.

Her alcoholic husband was murdered by his friend in a bar and she has a deaf and mute son named Clay, who misses his father and has repressed anger towards the killer.

As both Linda and Walter try to cope with the pain and frustration of their loss, the two bond—their shared tragedies spawning an unlikely and beautiful romance.

Starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Ashton Kutcher, Kathy Bates