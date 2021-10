Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight 2 Movie

Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight 2 Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: You think the villains are gone?

You couldn’t be more wrong.

Sometimes it’s hard to say who the real monster is.

Adrenalina camp might be over, but the real massacre in the woods is only about to start.

More blood, more monsters, less sleep.

The 2nd part of Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight premiers on 27th October.

Only on Netflix.