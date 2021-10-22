Footage of Ash Covered Marine Life Showcase How La Palma’s Volcano Eruption Has Affected the Ecosystem
Underwater footage has been released capturing how the marine ecosystem has been affected by ashes and lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Spain.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.