Rahki Giovanni Is Back - With A Secret | RAHKI'S WORLD

RAHKI GIOVANNI is back!

Florida’s ‘queen of fitness’ has been spending lots of time out of the spotlight - and the gym - but is now ready to tell the world exactly what she’s been doing.

After working out took a backseat during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rahki admits it’s been very difficult shifting the weight since coming out of lockdown.

She told Truly: “This is the biggest I’ve ever been in my life.

I’m not interested in being heavy like this and it needs work.” But Rahki is no longer just a fitness influencer.

She’s also taken on the role of mum to adorable baby Power.

She admits it’s not been easy, as the pair spent over 90 days in hospital together after Power was born.

Rahki continued: “Our journey was very stressful, and it’s 100 percent the reason why I put on a lot of weight.

I thought a lot of times my baby wasn’t coming home but, not my baby, he’s a champion.

That’s why his name is Power.” Now, Rahki is concentrating on getting herself back on track, and will face new challenges, in life and in fitness.

Rahki told Truly: “Since having my son, life is different, but he keeps me together and that’s what I need.

I’m not scared at all about the challenges to come.

I’m built for everything!” Rahki’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rahkigiovanni/ Ron’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ronzdabody/