'House Republicans hate Steve Bannon, but they fear him' says former Trump comms director

President Trump’s White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah and Former Republican congressman Joe Walsh join CNN New Day to talk about the vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt in the House of Representatives.

Bannon defied a lawful subpoena to appear before the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

The vote passed the House, but with only 9 Republican votes.