2022 GMC Sierra AT4X revealed

GMC's redesigned 2022 Sierra doesn't just get a new look and bigger screens.

The AT4X is a new off-road offering inspired by the Chevy Colorado ZR2.

It comes with locking front and rear differentials, extra ground clearance, and Multimatic's excellent DSSV spool-valve shocks, which improve both ride comfort and off-road capability with virtually no compromises.

Inside, it gets a still-premium interior designed to hold up to the beating GMC expects this truck to take from its more-adventurous customers.