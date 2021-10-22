The Atlis XT is a fully electric work truck for consumers

The Arizona based automotive company Atlis showcased its fully electric work truck with the ability to fully charge in 15 minutes.
The Atlis XT has a 500-mile range with a 0-60 mph speed in just 5 seconds.
A price for this massive vehicle has not been announced yet but expect the Atlis XT in late 2022.
Learn more at Autoblog.comTranscript: A 500-mile range EV truck.
This massive truck from the Arizona-based Atlis is called the “XT.” It is a working production prototype with a currently undetermined price tag.
The startup automaker claims it only takes 15 minutes to fully charge the battery.
XT has 500-miles of all-electric range and a 0-60 mph time of just 5 seconds.
The frunk can hold up to 18.5 cubic feet of cargo, and the headlights and taillights change colors.
We expect the Atlis XT in late 2022.