Astronauts could be shredding on the Moon’s surface with this fully-electric Moon motorbike

Hookie Co.

Has created this fully-electric motorcycle designed to play a part in interstellar mobility.

The Tardigrade is a 8.5 feet long fully-electric motorcycle with a tubular exoskeleton that has a 68 mile range when fully charged.

This won’t replace the rover but adds an additional source of transportation on the moon's surface, and while on Earth the Tardigrade is 300 lbs.

On the moon, the motorcycle will only weigh 50 lbs.

Learn more at Autoblog.com

Tardigrade will be exhibited at the Petersen Automotive Museum.