Family attorney pressed on what Laundrie told parents about Petito

During an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, refused to say whether Brian Laundrie told his parents anything about the disappearance of Gabby Petito.
CNN’s Nick Valencia reports.
During an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, refused to say whether Brian Laundrie told his parents anything about the disappearance of Gabby Petito.
CNN’s Nick Valencia reports.
Steven Bertolino, the attorney for Brian Laundrie and his parents, gave an animated TV interview on Thursday just half an hour..
Suspected Human Remains Found in a Florida Park , Are Likely Brian Laundrie’s, , Family Attorney Says.
CNN reports that..