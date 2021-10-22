Credit: In the Know: Finds

Here are some surprising extras you get with an Amazon Prime Student membership

If you’re in school, you can get all of the Amazon Prime benefits for a lower price!

Sign up for Amazon Prime Student, and you’ll get fast free delivery, access to TV shows, movies, Prime reading, discounts at Whole Foods and more, all for $6.49/month.

For the price of a latte, you can make college a little easier with an Amazon Prime Student membership.

