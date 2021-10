'Dune' Director Denis Villenueve Breaks Down the Gom Jabbar Scene

In this episode of "Notes on a Scene," 'Dune' director Denis Villenueve breaks down the scene where Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is challenged to a test, the Gom Jabbar, to see if his humanity will overcomes his animal impulses.

A poisoned needle is held to his neck to incentivize him to complete the test.

Denis explains how he built such a tense scene with the layering of an ancient aesthetic and visual effects.

