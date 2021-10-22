Daily Dividend Report: AMGN,C,JNJ,KO,HBAN

The dividend will be paid on December 8, 2021, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 16, 2021.

Amgen today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $1.76 per share dividend for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on November 24, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 1, 2021.

Johnson & Johnson today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $1.06 per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable on December 7, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2021.

The ex-dividend date is November 22, 2021.

The Coca-Cola Company today declared a dividend of 42 cents per common share.

The dividend is payable Dec.

15, 2021, to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business on Dec.

1, 2021.

Huntington Bancshares announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock of $0.155 per common share, up $0.005, or 3%, from the prior quarter.

The common stock cash dividend is payable on January 3, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 17, 2021.