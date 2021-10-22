Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, General Contractors & Builders

Leading the group were shares of Alexco Resource, up about 6.7% and shares of Hycroft Mining Holding up about 4.7% on the day.

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.1%.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led by Green Brick Partners, trading higher by about 5.4% and Topbuild, trading up by about 5.2% on Friday.