James Marsters Reminisces About 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer'

Appearing in person at FanExpo Canada in Toronto, James Marsters reminisces about his time on "Buffy The Vampire Slayer", his love of conventions and says expressing himself through music is more nerve-wracking than acting.

Plus, he reveals what Sarah Michelle Gellar wanted to do instead of show off her vocal chops in the fan-favourite musical episode of "Buffy", "Once More, With Feeling".