Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Is Over 90% Effective Against COVID-19 in Children 5 to 11

A recent study shows Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is 90.7% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 in kids ages 5 to 11.

A Phase 2/3 trial found that the vaccine was safe and generated a strong antibody response in children.

The trial included 2,268 kids aged 5 to 11.

The immune response in children was measured using antibody levels in their blood.

Antibody levels were then compared to a control group of 16 to 25-year-olds.

Children received two doses of 10 micrograms. Pfizer says antibody levels were comparable to adults who had received doses of 30 micrograms. The FDA's Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will meet on October 26.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has proven to be effective in adults.

An emergency use authorization was recently granted to vaccinate 12 to 15-year-olds with Pfizer's vaccine