'GTA: The Trilogy' Gets First Gameplay Trailer and Release Date

'GTA: The Trilogy' , Gets First Gameplay Trailer, and Release Date.

Rockstar Games has dropped the first trailer for 'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition' and updated fans with official release dates.

The game will be released digitally on November 11, with a physical release to follow on December 7.

It includes remastered versions of 'GTA 3,' 'GTA: Vice City' and 'GTA: San Andreas,' all updated for modern platforms. Physical releases of the trilogy will come to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4.

Physical releases of the trilogy will come to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4.

Physical releases of the trilogy will come to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4.

Grove Street Games, which previously worked on the mobile, PS3 and Xbox 360 ports for the games, developed the updated versions.

Grove Street Games, which previously worked on the mobile, PS3 and Xbox 360 ports for the games, developed the updated versions.

Rockstar says the games come with a , "completely rebuilt lighting system; improved shadows, weather, and reflections; upgraded character and vehicle models; along with new higher resolution textures across buildings, weapons, roads, interiors and more.".

Rockstar says the games come with a , "completely rebuilt lighting system; improved shadows, weather, and reflections; upgraded character and vehicle models; along with new higher resolution textures across buildings, weapons, roads, interiors and more.".

IGN reports that draw distances have been improved, surfaces have been smoothed, and new foliage has been added.

Rockstar said all three games will feature , "improvements to targeting and lock-on aiming, updated Weapon and Radio Station Wheels, updated Mini-Maps with enhanced navigation allowing players to set waypoints to destinations, updated Achievements, Trophies and more.".

IGN points out that no release date has been announced for the mobile versions of the games.

In October, Rockstar finally confirmed the trilogy after months of rumors.

At the same time, Rockstar removed all three games from digital storefronts, a decision which many fans criticized.

.

At the same time, Rockstar removed all three games from digital storefronts, a decision which many fans criticized.