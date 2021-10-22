Sales of Existing Homes Rise As Interest Rates Point Higher

In September, previously-occupied homes in the United States sold at their highest rates since January.

The National Association of Realtors says that sales of existing homes rose 7% since August.

Experts attribute this rise in sales to sunken mortgage rates.

This autumn season looks to be one of the best autumn home sales seasons in 15 years, Lawrence Yun, National Association of Realtors chief economist, via ABC News.

Average rates for a 30-year mortgage are at historic lows but continue to inch higher with each passing month.

Economists anticipate mortgage rates will rise up to 4% next year.

As they rise, homeowners have less buying power.

The median price of a home in the United States rose to $352,800 last month.

First-time homebuyers accounted for 28% of all home sales last month