Man with rare condition after J&J vaccine wants people to get vaccinated

Anthony Flint, who claims to have developed Guillain-Barré syndrome after his Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccination, discusses the rare autoimmune disorder and why he is still urging others to get vaccinated.
Anthony Flint, who claims to have developed Guillain-Barré syndrome after his Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccination, discusses the rare autoimmune disorder and why he is still urging others to get vaccinated.
HUMAN statue Joey lives with an extremely rare condition that turns his muscles to bone – making him almost completely immobile...
24-YEAR-OLD Raj, from Uttar Pradesh in India, was born in 1999 but stopped growing in 2002 due to an undiagnosed rare condition...