Happy Birthday, Emilia Clarke! (Saturday, October 23)

Emilia Isabelle Euphemia Rose Clarke turns 34 years old today.

Here are five facts about the famous Mother of Dragons.

She knew she wanted to be an actress when she was 3 years old.

Most fans don’t recognize Clarke without her long, platinum blonde wig from 'Game of Thrones.'.

Clarke made her Broadway debut as Holly Golightly in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s.’.

She starred alongside one of her idols, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in 'Terminator Genisys.'.

Clarke revealed if she wasn’t an actress she would be an architect, singer or graphic designer.

