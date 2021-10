Ramen

Trying new things is always a good decision, especially if it is ramen, an oriental dish consumed in China and Japan.

The ramen consists of different types of noodles served with a broth prepared with meat, miso and soy sauce.

In addition to being full of flavor, the ramen has a unique balance that gives it the ingredients it carries.

Although there are several varieties of ramen according to the region, today it has been tropicalized in each country.