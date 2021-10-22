Happy Birthday, Drake! (Sunday, October 24)

Aubrey Drake Graham turns 35 years old today.

Here are five things you may not have known about Champagne Papi.

He is a huge 'Harry Potter' fan.

He broke Michael Jackson’s record for the most American Music Award nominations in 2016.

Drake is the global ambassador for the Toronto Raptors.

He is a music producer under his popular pseudonym, Champagne Papi.

He honored his mentor, Lil Wayne, by getting a portrait of him tattooed on his arm.

