The SoulCycle at-home bike is great for beginner spinners

SoulCycle is known for reinventing the class-based indoor cycling craze.

It made working out fun so that more people stick with it!

Now, SoulCycle is offering an at-home bike that brings the SoulCycle experience right to your living room or home gym.The at-home bike uses Equinox+ to stream workouts and classes right to your bike, so that you can get the same in-person thrill of a SoulCycle class.Learn more here:https://fave.co/3GfszD5Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.