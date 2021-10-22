The hack was discovered earevere beach fire rescue ait's contained and it's istwitter page as firefightenext cole, a social mediainside of their departmentcurrently locked out of thDo you have any idea who cAbsolutely not.

Fire rescuWatson took us to a computto log in.

As I'm trying tpage, it says that the accHe showed contact five whatwitter page which has a nand even some previous posputting things out in refewhich is obviously somethiof Riviere Beach Fire Resclatest hack comes more thato pay about $600,000 in Brecover debt of followingcity also reportedly spentaccounts that they cannotso far, the department hasdemands for ransom and isto try to regain control ois serious in the event thto get some crisis type ofor if there's something ththat fire rescue will utilpage to share any importanthe community until this i