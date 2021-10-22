Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was 'tragic accident'

Alec Baldwin says his killing of a cinematographer with a prop gun on a movie set was a “tragic accident.” He posted the remark Friday on Twitter as authorities investigated the shooting, which also wounded the director.
Alec Baldwin says his killing of a cinematographer with a prop gun on a movie set was a “tragic accident.” He posted the remark Friday on Twitter as authorities investigated the shooting, which also wounded the director.
Hollywood star Alec Baldwin said on Friday in a Tweet that he was fully cooperating with a police investigation after he fatally..
The tragic accident happened on the set of the upcoming Western film ‘Rust’.