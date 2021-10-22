What is the 'immortal snail' question and why is TikTok debating it?
TikTok has become enthralled with the "immortal snail" question.It's a hypothetical where you're presented with one part wish-fulfillment and one part disappointing caveat.The "immortal snail" scenario hascirculated the internet since 2014, but it's just now made its way to TikTok.The Rooster Teeth Podcast uploaded a clip from their podcast to YouTube.In the episode segment, the hosts come up with the scenario.In the mental exercise, a person is paid $10 million and granted immortality.The kicker is that a snail that can instantly kill them follows them for the rest of their life.The video has since accrued over 3.5 million views