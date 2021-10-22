Peter Scolari, ‘Bosom Buddies’ and ‘Newhart’ Actor, Dead at 66

CNN reports that beloved actor Peter Scolari died on the morning of Oct.

22.

Scolari became well known appearing alongside Tom Hanks in the 80s comedy 'Bosom Buddies.'.

'Bosom Buddies' featured Scolari and Hanks dressed as women so they could live in an affordable ladies-only residence.

.

According to his manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, Scolari had been battling cancer for the past two years.

The actor appeared in many films and television series, and won an Emmy in 2016 for his role as Tad Horvath in HBO's 'Girls.'.

Scolari also starred in Broadway productions such as 'Hairspray,' 'Wicked' and 'Lucky Guy.'.

Friends and admirers took to social media to pay their respects.

Sad to see the news that Peter Scolari lost his battle with cancer.

There wasn't a sweeter man on the planet.

, Harvey Fierstein, actor, via Twitter.

He always took a nothing scene and found different ways to twist it, and throw in odd pauses that made it jump...He was just wonderful.

, Robert King, writer, via Twitter