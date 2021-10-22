TikTok is obsessed with this father and son's Halloween costume gag

TikTok gives a father and son's clever Halloween costume an A+ for drama.The Enky Boys are a popular father and son duo with over 13 million followers.Randy Rodriguez and 5-year-old Brice Rodriguez are known for their funny sketches.The pair's creepy Halloween skit was no exception.Brice wore a costume that created the illusion of an alien kidnapping him.A green hooded alien was in the back, while Brice's part in the front looked like he was wearing pajamas and being carried by the extraterrestrial.The 5-year-old tugged at a car door as if the alien was pulling him away.The "alien" tried to run off with Brice in tow, but Randy ran after it shouting, "Get off my son!" .The video racked up 36.2 million views, with many giving props to Brice's performance."Give this boy an Oscar.

I was about to call 911," a user joked