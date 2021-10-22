Why are TikTok users so obsessed with soup?

It's that time of the year.

The air is getting crisper, the leaves are turning and SoupTok is thriving.

Whether it's ironic or genuine, TikTok loves good soup.There's even an entire segment of the app dedicated to the dish known as SoupTok.Now one woman's song about soup has sparked a trend where users celebrate the warm bowl of comforting goodness and all that it means."Soup girls are the most popular girls in the chicken coup.

I love you, you love me, we love soup.

La-da-di-da.

Soup queens are soup fiends" .The video racked up 1 million views and the sound has been used in over 3,000 videos.The song has even made its way to Twitter.SoupTok is the section of TikTok where people discuss soup.

People like Chef Jonathan Kung share recipes, memes and embrace the impending cold weather.The hashtag #souptok has 29.9 million views while #soup has 1.9 billion views