Woman dumbfounded after discovering the ‘ridiculous’ cost of her boyfriend’s new hobby

A woman who is the breadwinner doesn't want to pay for her long-term boyfriend's expensive new hobby.She asked Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum for help.She works while her boyfriend attends to all household matters.The couple shares all of the income she makes.The problem arose when she noticed her boyfriend began taking expensive tennis lessons.She wondered if she was being biased about the pricey lessons."AITA for saying my boyfriend couldn’t take tennis lessons because I can’t afford them?" she asked.Redditors didn't think she had to pay for his hobby