Am I eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose?

With the latest CDC guidance on booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, here's how to know if you're eligible to receive another dose.
Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago already are eligible for a booster. The Centers for Disease Control and..
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday recommended booster shots for millions who received the Moderna or..