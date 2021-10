Henrico firefighters rescue woman from fire that killed 3 pets

“I heard, ‘Somebody help!’ So, I started yelling for my neighbors and everything like, ‘Where are you?’ I ran around to one side and that’s when everything was engulfed in fire and nobody could get by.”

WHAT'S LEFT OF THESE APARTMENTSREHE IN THE WEST END.THANKS TO THE HEROIC ACTIONS OFFIRE STATION 12 - A WOMAN ISRECOVERING IN THE HOSPITALNATS OF HOOKING HITCH TO TRUCKON OCTOBER 2ND THEO BLANKENSHIPMOVED INTO HIS APARTMENT THEOBLANKENSHIP/SURVIVED APARTMENT FIRE 13:53:44JUSTBLA NKETS ANDTOWELS, I GOT AN OLD COOLER JUSTTHREE WEEKS LATER.

HESGATHERING WHAT'S LEFT AND MOVINGOUT THEO BLANKENSHIP/SURVIVED APARTMENT FIRE 13:39:02PRETTY MUCH EVERYTHING LEFT THATWASN'T SOAKED OR DESTROYEDJUST AFTER MIDNIGHT - THURSDAYMORNING SMOKEBEGAN TO FILL THE 21 YEAR OLD'SHOME ON HORRIGAN COURTN ITHE WEST END THEOBLANKENSHIP/SURV IVED APARTMENTFIRE 13:42:53 I CHUCKED MY CATOUT OF THE APARTMENT AND I HEARDSOMEBODYYELLING FROM INSIDE AS FLAMESGREW OUTSIDE ON AFRONT PORCH - HENRICO FIRE SAYSBLANKENSHIP'S NEIGHBOR WASTRAPPED INSIDE HER APARTMENT ANDSHE CALLED 911THEO BLANKENSHIP/SURV IVEDAPARTMENT FIRE 13:45:48 I RANAROUND TO THISSIDE AND THAT'S WHEN EVERYTHG INWAS ENGULFED IN FIRE AND NOBODYCOULD GET BY INVESTIGATORS SAYTHE 911DISPATCHERS INSTRUCTED THE WOMANINTO A ROOM FARTHESTAWAY FROM THE FLAMES - BUT SHEFELL UNCONSCIOUS AS FIREFIGHTERSRACED T TOHE COMPLEX THEOBLANKENSHIP/SURV IVED APARTMENTFIRE13:47:00 THERE WAS A FEW OF THEMTHAT RAN IN THERE, AND ALL IREMEBERM WAS THEY WEREPUTTING HER IN A CHAR BAG IBELIEVE TO KEEP HER WARM ANDSAFE AND STABLE FIREFIGHTERSFOUGHT THEIR WAYINSIDE AND FOUND THE WOMAN INTHEBATHROOM .

PARAMEDICS RUSHEDHER TOTHE HOSPITAL WHERE SHE REMAINSIN THE ICU - BUT IS EXPECTED TOSURVIVE.THEO BLANKENSHIP/SURV IVEDAPARTMENT FIRE 13:58:32 THERE'SA LOT OF ASH ONTHESE PAGES INSIDE THESKELETON OF AN APARTMENT..BLANKENSHIPDISCOVERED HIS BOOK OF MEMORIES,STILL INTACT THEOBLANKENSHIP/SURV IVED APARTMENTFIRE 13:58:12 IT AWS IN THECLOSET, PRETTY MUCH EVERYTHINGIN THE CLOSET MADE IT, RIGHTNEXT TO THE BIBLEFILLED WITH OLD PHOTOS FROMCHILDHOODTHEO BLANKENSHIP/SURV IVEDAPARTMENT FIRE 13:57:18 PLAYINGINT HE SPRINKLERS AS A KID,FIELD DAYS GROWING UP,SLIP AND SLIDE AND OF HISFATHER - WHO DIED LASTYEAR FROM COMPLICATIO DNSUE TOCANCER THEO BLANKENSHIP/SURVIVED APARTMENT FIRE 13:51:52ONLY THING I HAVE TO WORRY ABOUTIS REPLACING THE TINHGS THAT ILOST AND THAT'S ASMALL PRICE TO PAY FOR BEINGOKAY NATS OF DRIVING OFFSADLY A DOG AND TWO CATS DIEDINTHE FIRE NEXT DOOR.INVESTIGATORS BELIEVE THE FIREMAY HAVE STARTED OUTSIDE.WORKINGFOR YOU IN HENRICO COUNTY IM BKCBS SIX NEWS