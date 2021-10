SEVENTEEN on Releasing ‘Attacca,’ How CARATs Inspire Them & Tease Comeback Show | Billboard News

SEVENTEEN dropped their ninth EP 'Attacca' on Friday (Oct.

22), and the K-pop group chatted with Billboard’s Tetris Kelly all about the project, including how they felt about trying something different, how CARATs are getting involved on producing some of the tracks and what fans can expect from their upcoming comeback show.