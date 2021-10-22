‘Rust’ Camera Crew Reportedly Walked Off Set Prior to Fatal Shooting

The 'Los Angeles Times' reports that hours before a fatal prop gun incident occurred while filming 'Rust' in New Mexico, camera crew workers walked off the set.

According to three people familiar with the matter, camera operators and their assistants were frustrated by working conditions.

The 'Los Angeles Times' reports that complaints had been brewing on the low-budget set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe.

According to the report, Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was killed in the incident, had been advocating for safer conditions for her team.

The safety of our cast and crew is the top priority of Rust Productions and everyone associated with the company.

, Rust Movie Productions LLC, statement, via the 'Los Angeles Times'.

Though we were not made aware of any official complaints concerning weapon or prop safety on set, we will be conducting an internal review of our procedures while production is shut down, Rust Movie Productions LLC, statement, via the 'Los Angeles Times'.

We will continue to cooperate with the Santa Fe authorities in their investigation and offer mental health services to the cast and crew during this tragic time, Rust Movie Productions LLC, statement, via the 'Los Angeles Times'.

Baldwin, the film’s star and a producer on the project, was reportedly rehearsing a scene at the time of the incident.

According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, no charges have been filed, but, “witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.”.

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours, Alec Baldwin, via Twitter .

The 'Los Angeles Times' reports that production has been halted on the movie, which began filming earlier in October