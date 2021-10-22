The Dangers of Prop Guns in the Film Industry

According to police, actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

The BBC reports that the incident occurred on a film set in New Mexico while working on the movie 'Rust.'.

The BBC also reports that incidents like this are rare, and the news has stunned the film industry.

Blanks are used to imitate live ammunition.

They do contain an explosive element just like a real bullet, but they do not use a projectile.

In 1993, actor Brandon Lee died when a prop gun was fired at him on the set of 'The Crow.'.

A piece of debris from a dummy round was shot from the prop gun by the explosive charge of the blank, fatally wounding Lee.

Mike Tristano, an armorer who has worked with Baldwin in the past, said, , "There's basic safety measures on every set.".

You never point a gun, even if it is not a firing gun, at anyone else.

I'm at a loss how this could have happened and how it could have done that much damage, Mike Tristano, film industry armorer, via BBC.

What I don't understand in this instance is how two people have been injured, one tragically killed, in the same event, Mike Tristano, film industry armorer, via BBC.

According to the BBC, others in the film industry wonder why blanks are still in use when gun effects can easily be added using computers