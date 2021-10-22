Which COVID booster is best for you?

While new CDC guidance says people can mix shots, doctors are still recommending people get the vaccine they received for their primary doses if possible.
People eager to get the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine were at area pharmacies Friday, where the shots are already authorized..
2.19 million Virginians eligible for COVID vaccine booster, health officials say