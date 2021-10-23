Gov. Polis gets COVID booster as availability expands

COVID-19 booster shots are expanding, Gov.
Polis got a booster on Friday, and the Governor wants all Coloradans to get a booster shot
COVID-19 booster shots are expanding, Gov.
Polis got a booster on Friday, and the Governor wants all Coloradans to get a booster shot
Gov. Polis and two medical doctors from Colorado hospitals urged more Coloradans to get vaccinated and provided a timeline on what..
Gov. Jared Polis stopped by the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival. He stopped by to talk with News 5 Anchor Rob Quirk about the..