Upstate man charged in Capitol riot, according to DOJ

MORE BREAKING NEWS THIS TIME.I’M OUT OF WASHINGTON ANDANDERSON MAN IS FACING FEDERALCHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH THERIDE AT THE US CAPITOL INNUJAARY THAT IS ACCORDING TO THEDEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.GEORGE AMOS KENNY THE THIRD ISACCUSED OF PUSHING AN OFFICERAND JOINING AN EFFORTS TO OPENDOORS TO THE CROWD GATHEREDOUTSIDE.HE FACES THREE FELONY CHARGESAM