FNF Week 08: Jennings v LCCP

LIGHTS...CLASS 3A MATCH UPBETWEEN LCCP AND JENNINGS ##JDOGS TRAILING 28-7... TROREVETIENNEHANDS IT OFF TO REJOHN ZENO..

HETURNS ON THE JETS AND TAKES THISONETO THE CRIB FROM 79 YARDS OUT TOMAKE IT 28-14##LCCP WASN'T DONE YET THOUGH..BUSHNELL AND THE OFFENSEKNOCKION THE DOOR AND DEVONTE GUIDROZKICKS IT DOWN WITH THISTOUCHDOWN RUN TO MAKE IT A 3POSSESSION GAME HIS 2ND OF THEHALF..

HE HAD 3 RUSHING TD'SON THE NIGHT..

THIS WAS A HIGHSCORING AFFAIR FAVORINLCGJENNINGS 35LCCP 60BASILE ON THE ROAD FACINGMERRYVILLE... ##BEARCATS FALL