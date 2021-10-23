Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, October 23, 2021

Port St Lucie gets one step closer to district title

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Duration: 00:28s 0 shares 2 views

Port St Lucie gets one step closer to district title
Port St Lucie gets one step closer to district title

Port St Lucie is successful in all three phases and now find themselves one win away from a district title.

LOOKING TO GET A STEP CLOSERTO ENDING THAT DROUGHT TONHTAT SUNCOAST.

OPENING KICK OFTHE GAME, DENZEL COE TTHOHOUSE.

THE SUNCOAST DEFENSEWOULD KEEP THE CHARGERS IN ITWITH A PAIR OF ENDNEZOINTERCEPTIONS.

PORT ST LUCIETOO MUCH THOUGH.

THEY FIND THEENDZONE ON OFFENSE ANDDEFENSE.

JAGAURS WIN TS ONHI41 TO 0.GLADES DAY HAS HAD PLENT